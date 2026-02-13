Rithm Property Trust: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — RIthm Property Trust Inc. (RPT) on Friday reported earnings of $3.2 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — RIthm Property Trust Inc. (RPT) on Friday reported earnings of $3.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 26 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 6 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $12.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.5 million, or 36 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $15.4 million.

