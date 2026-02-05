Regis: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Regis Corp. (RGS) on Thursday reported net income of $456,000 in its fiscal second…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Regis Corp. (RGS) on Thursday reported net income of $456,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 60 cents per share.

The owner of hair salon chains Supercuts and MasterCuts posted revenue of $57.1 million in the period.

