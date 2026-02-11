Redwood Trust: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — MILL VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) on Wednesday reported profit of $20…

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — MILL VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) on Wednesday reported profit of $20 million in its fourth quarter.

The Mill Valley, California-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 33 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $70.1 million, or 61 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $82.6 million.

