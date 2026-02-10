Red Rock Resorts: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $44.7…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $44.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of 75 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $511.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $501.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $188.1 million, or $3.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.01 billion.

