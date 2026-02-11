Rayonier: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILDLIGHT, Fla. (AP) — WILDLIGHT, Fla. (AP) — Rayonier Inc. (RYN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $25.9 million. The…

WILDLIGHT, Fla. (AP) — WILDLIGHT, Fla. (AP) — Rayonier Inc. (RYN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $25.9 million.

The Wildlight, Florida-based company said it had profit of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 20 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The forest products company posted revenue of $117.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $108.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $474.4 million, or $3.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $484.5 million.

