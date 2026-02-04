Ralliant: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Ralliant Corp. (RAL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.37 billion in…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Ralliant Corp. (RAL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.37 billion in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $12.10. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 69 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The maker of precision instruments posted revenue of $554.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $543 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.22 billion, or $10.78 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.07 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Ralliant expects its per-share earnings to range from 46 cents to 52 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $508 million to $522 million for the fiscal first quarter.

