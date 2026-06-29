Man accused of attempted presidential assassination at White House Correspondents Dinner appears in DC federal court

Cole Thomas Allen did not speak during the hearing, instead sitting silently by his defense attorney, wearing an orange jumpsuit with his hands and feet cuffed.

The man accused of attempting to kill President Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents Dinner in April appeared in a federal court room Monday for a status hearing.

Federal prosecutors said there has been no plea offer made yet.

Cole Thomas Allen did not speak during the hearing, instead sitting silently by his defense attorney, wearing an orange jumpsuit with his hands and feet cuffed.

Federal prosecutors told U.S. District Court Judge Trevor McFadden that they started turning evidence over to the defense in the form of a hard drive containing photos and other documents. More evidence will be handed over during the discovery period in the coming weeks.

Another status hearing is set for Aug. 20 where a trial date could be set.

Allen is charged with assaulting a federal official with a deadly weapon and attempted assassination of the president.

Allen is alleged to have rushed a security checkpoint at the White House Correspondents Dinner and shooting a Secret Service agent in the process.

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