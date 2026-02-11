Radware: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Radware Ltd. (RDWR) on Wednesday reported profit of $6 million…

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Radware Ltd. (RDWR) on Wednesday reported profit of $6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had net income of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 32 cents per share.

The network management software maker posted revenue of $80.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $20.3 million, or 45 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $301.9 million.

