Radcom: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEL-AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL-AVIV, Israel (AP) — Radcom Ltd. (RDCM) on Wednesday reported profit of $3.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tel-Aviv, Israel-based company said it had profit of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 31 cents per share.

The monitoring service for the communications industry posted revenue of $18.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $12 million, or 71 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $71.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RDCM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RDCM

