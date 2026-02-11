QuidelOrtho: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $130.7 million in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $130.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of $1.92 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 46 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The medical diagnostics company posted revenue of $723.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $698.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.13 billion, or $16.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.73 billion.

QuidelOrtho expects full-year earnings in the range of $2 to $2.42 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.7 billion to $2.9 billion.

