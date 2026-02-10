Quest Diagnostics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $245 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Secaucus, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $2.18. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.42 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.35 per share.

The medical laboratory operator posted revenue of $2.81 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.75 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $992 million, or $8.75 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.04 billion.

Quest Diagnostics expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.50 to $10.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $11.7 billion to $11.82 billion.

