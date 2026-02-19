Quanta Services: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $315.5 million. On a…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $315.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $2.08. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.16 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3 per share.

The specialty contractor for utility and energy companies posted revenue of $7.84 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.28 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.03 billion, or $6.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $28.48 billion.

Quanta Services expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.65 to $13.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $33.25 billion to $33.75 billion.

