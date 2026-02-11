Q2 Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $20.4 million.…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $20.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 61 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The provider of online banking software posted revenue of $208.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $204.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $52 million, or 80 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $794.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Q2 Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $212.5 million to $216.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $871 million to $878 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QTWO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QTWO

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.