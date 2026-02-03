Prudential: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $905 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Newark, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $2.55. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.30 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.37 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $14.52 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.69 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.58 billion, or $9.99 per share. Revenue was reported as $57.68 billion.

