Principal Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net…

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $517 million.

On a per-share basis, the Des Moines, Iowa-based company said it had net income of $2.32. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.19 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.23 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $4.58 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.46 billion, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.11 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.19 billion, or $5.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $16.06 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFG

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.