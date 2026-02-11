Primerica: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Primerica Inc. (PRI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $197 million.…

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Primerica Inc. (PRI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $197 million.

On a per-share basis, the Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $6.13.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.69 per share.

The life insurance and financial products company posted revenue of $853.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $853.5 million, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $841.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $751.2 million, or $22.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.29 billion.

