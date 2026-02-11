Precision Drilling: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Precision Drilling Corp. (PDS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $30.3 million…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Precision Drilling Corp. (PDS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $30.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of $2.32. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.37 per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $343.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.3 million, or 10 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.32 billion.

