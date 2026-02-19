Pool Corp.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — COVINGTON, La. (AP) — Pool Corp. (POOL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $31.6 million. On…

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — COVINGTON, La. (AP) — Pool Corp. (POOL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $31.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Covington, Louisiana-based company said it had net income of 85 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 84 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The distributor of supplies for swimming pools posted revenue of $982.2 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $998.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $406.4 million, or $10.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.29 billion.

Pool Corp. expects full-year earnings to be $10.85 to $11.15 per share.

