Planet Fitness: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $60.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hampton, New Hampshire-based company said it had profit of 73 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 83 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The fitness center operator posted revenue of $376.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $365.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $219.1 million, or $2.62 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.32 billion.

