PJT Partners: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) on Tuesday reported net income of $53.4 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) on Tuesday reported net income of $53.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.97 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.55 per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $535.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $180.1 million, or $6.68 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.71 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PJT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PJT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.