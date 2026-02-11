Pilgrim’s Pride: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (PPC) on Wednesday reported earnings of $88 million in…

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. (PPC) on Wednesday reported earnings of $88 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Greeley, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 68 cents per share.

The poultry producer posted revenue of $4.52 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.08 billion, or $4.54 per share. Revenue was reported as $18.5 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PPC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PPC

