Phinia: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Phinia Inc. (PHIN) on Thursday reported profit of $45 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Auburn Hills, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $1.15. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.18 per share.

The maker of gas and diesel fuel systems posted revenue of $889 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $130 million, or $3.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.48 billion.

Phinia expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.52 billion to $3.72 billion.

