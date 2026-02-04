Phillips 66: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Phillips 66 (PSX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $2.91 billion. On a per-share…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Phillips 66 (PSX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $2.91 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $7.17. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.47 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.11 per share.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.4 billion, or $10.79 per share.

