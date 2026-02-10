Philips: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AMSTERDAM (AP) — AMSTERDAM (AP) — Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) on Tuesday reported net income of $459.8 million in its…

AMSTERDAM (AP) — AMSTERDAM (AP) — Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) on Tuesday reported net income of $459.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Amsterdam-based company said it had profit of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 70 cents per share.

The medical imaging equipment maker posted revenue of $5.93 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.01 billion, or $1.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $20.17 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PHG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PHG

