Performance Food: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $61.7 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 98 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The food distributor posted revenue of $16.44 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.56 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Performance Food said it expects revenue in the range of $16 billion to $16.3 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $67.25 billion to $68.25 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFGC

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.