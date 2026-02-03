PepsiCo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $2.54 billion. On…

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $2.54 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Purchase, New York-based company said it had profit of $1.85. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.26 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.24 per share.

The food and beverage company posted revenue of $29.34 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $29 billion.

