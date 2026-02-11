Penske: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings…

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $186.1 million.

The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $2.83 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to $2.91 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.19 per share.

The auto dealership chain posted revenue of $7.77 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.64 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $935.4 million, or $14.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $31.81 billion.

