PennantPark: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $9 million.

The Miami Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 11 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $27.3 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $29.5 million.

