PennantPark: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) on Monday reported a loss of $3.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Miami Beach, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 27 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $70.1 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $68.9 million.

