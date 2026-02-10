Pegasystems: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $234.6 million. On…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $234.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.27. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 76 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $504.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $484.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $393.4 million, or $2.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.75 billion.

Pegasystems expects full-year earnings to be $2.75 per share, with revenue expected to be $2 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PEGA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PEGA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.