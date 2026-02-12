PDF Solutions: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) on Thursday reported a loss of…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) on Thursday reported a loss of $48,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The provider of software and services for semiconductor makers posted revenue of $62.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $640,000, or 2 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $219 million.

