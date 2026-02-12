PBF Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $78.4…

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $78.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 66 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 49 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The refiner posted revenue of $7.14 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.98 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $158.5 million, or $1.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $29.33 billion.

