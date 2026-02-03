Paypal: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Paypal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Paypal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.44 billion.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $1.53 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.23 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.

The technology platform and digital payments company posted revenue of $8.68 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.77 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.23 billion, or $5.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $33.17 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Paypal expects its per-share earnings to be $1.33.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $5.31 per share.

