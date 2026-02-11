Paycom: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $113.8…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $113.8 million.

The Oklahoma City-based company said it had net income of $2.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to $2.45 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.44 per share.

The maker of human-resources and payroll software posted revenue of $544.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $542.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $453.4 million, or $8.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.05 billion.

Paycom expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.17 billion to $2.19 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PAYC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PAYC

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.