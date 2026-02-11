Parsons: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) — Parsons Corp. (PSN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $55.6 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Chantilly, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 51 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 75 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The software and infrastructure services provider posted revenue of $1.6 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.69 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $241.1 million, or $2.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.36 billion.

Parsons expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.5 billion to $6.8 billion.

