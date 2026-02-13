Pacasmayo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LIMA, Peru (AP) — LIMA, Peru (AP) — Cementos Pacasmayo SAA (CPAC) on Friday reported a loss of $5.3 million…

LIMA, Peru (AP) — LIMA, Peru (AP) — Cementos Pacasmayo SAA (CPAC) on Friday reported a loss of $5.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Lima, Peru-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

The cement provider posted revenue of $165.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $43.3 million, or 51 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $593.9 million.

