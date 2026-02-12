Organon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Organon & Co. (OGN) on Thursday reported a loss of…

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Organon & Co. (OGN) on Thursday reported a loss of $205 million in its fourth quarter.

The Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 79 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 63 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.51 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.52 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $187 million, or 72 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $6.22 billion.

Organon expects full-year revenue of $6.2 billion.

