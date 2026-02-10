Live Radio
Home » Latest News » OrganiGram: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OrganiGram: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 10, 2026, 7:45 AM

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Organigram Global Inc. (OGI) on Tuesday reported net income of $14 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 11 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 2 cents per share.

The cannabis producer posted revenue of $45.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OGI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up