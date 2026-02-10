OrganiGram: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Organigram Global Inc. (OGI) on Tuesday reported net income of $14 million in its…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Organigram Global Inc. (OGI) on Tuesday reported net income of $14 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 11 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 2 cents per share.

The cannabis producer posted revenue of $45.6 million in the period.

