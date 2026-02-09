ON Semiconductor Corp.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $181.8…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $181.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 45 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 64 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The semiconductor components maker posted revenue of $1.53 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $121 million, or 29 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $6 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, ON Semiconductor Corp. expects its per-share earnings to range from 56 cents to 66 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.44 billion to $1.54 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ON

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.