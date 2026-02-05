Omnicell: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) on Thursday reported a loss of $2…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) on Thursday reported a loss of $2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The Omnicell Inc. posted revenue of $314 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $313.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.1 million, or 4 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.18 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Omnicell expects its per-share earnings to range from 26 cents to 36 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $300 million to $310 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Omnicell expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.65 to $1.85 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion.

