Old Dominion: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (AP) — THOMASVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $229.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Thomasville, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $1.09.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $1.31 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.3 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.02 billion, or $4.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.5 billion.

