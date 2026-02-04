Oaktree Specialty Lending: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGLES, Calif. (AP) — LOS ANGLES, Calif. (AP) — Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter…

LOS ANGLES, Calif. (AP) — LOS ANGLES, Calif. (AP) — Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $5.6 million.

The Los Angles, California-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $75.1 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $75.3 million.

