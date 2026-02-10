O-I Glass: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (AP) — PERRYSBURG, Ohio (AP) — O-I Glass, Inc. (OI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $138 million…

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (AP) — O-I Glass, Inc. (OI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $138 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Perrysburg, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 90 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 20 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The glass container manufacturer posted revenue of $1.5 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.48 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $129 million, or 84 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $6.43 billion.

O-I Glass expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.65 to $1.90 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OI

