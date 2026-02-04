Novo Nordisk: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BAGSVAERD, Denmark (AP) — BAGSVAERD, Denmark (AP) — Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $4.19…

BAGSVAERD, Denmark (AP) — BAGSVAERD, Denmark (AP) — Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $4.19 billion.

The Bagsvaerd, Denmark-based company said it had profit of 94 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $12.34 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.08 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $15.51 billion, or $3.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $46.8 billion.

