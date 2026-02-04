Novartis: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Novartis AG (NVS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $2.41 billion. On…

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Novartis AG (NVS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $2.41 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Basel, Switzerland-based company said it had net income of $1.25. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.03 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.99 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $13.34 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.7 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $13.98 billion, or $7.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $54.53 billion.

