Nova Ltd.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — Nova Ltd. (NVMI) on Thursday reported earnings of $64.7 million in its…

REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — REHOVOT, Israel (AP) — Nova Ltd. (NVMI) on Thursday reported earnings of $64.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Rehovot, Israel-based company said it had profit of $1.94 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.14 per share.

The maker of monitoring systems used in chip manufacturing posted revenue of $222.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $259.2 million, or $7.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $880.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Nova Ltd. expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.13 to $2.25.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $222 million to $232 million for the fiscal first quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVMI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.