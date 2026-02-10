NMI Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $94.2 million.…

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — NMI Holdings Inc. (NMIH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $94.2 million.

The Emeryville, California-based company said it had net income of $1.20 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The mortgage insurance company posted revenue of $180.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $179 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $388.9 million, or $4.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $706.4 million.

