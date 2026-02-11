NiSource: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — NiSource Inc. (NI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $257.8 million.…

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — NiSource Inc. (NI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $257.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Merrillville, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 53 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 51 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The energy holding company posted revenue of $1.9 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.89 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $929.5 million, or $1.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.61 billion.

NiSource expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.02 to $2.07 per share.

