NewMarket: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — NewMarket Corp. (NEU) on Wednesday reported earnings of $81.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $8.65 per share.

The holding company for manufacturers of petroleum additives and lubricants posted revenue of $635.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $418.7 million, or $44.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.73 billion.

