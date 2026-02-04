New York Times: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times Co. (NYT) on Wednesday reported net income of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times Co. (NYT) on Wednesday reported net income of $129.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 79 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 89 cents per share.

The newspaper publisher posted revenue of $802.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $344 million, or $2.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.82 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NYT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NYT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.